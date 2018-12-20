Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 246 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 262 cut down and sold holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 174.11 million shares, down from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 223 Increased: 178 New Position: 68.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 966.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd acquired 765,300 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 844,500 shares with $51.22 million value, up from 79,200 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $62.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.43 million shares traded or 15.78% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 01/05/2018 – Esa-Pekka Salonen: The Complete Sony Recordings Available May 4, 2018 From Sony Classical; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 19/03/2018 – DENSO IS INVESTING 30 BILLION YEN ($282 MILLION) IN JOLED, A SPINOFF OF SONY’S AND PANASONIC’S DISPLAY BUSINESSES – NIKKEI; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief says artificial intelligence key to its survival; 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms

Among 3 analysts covering Sony (NYSE:SNE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Citigroup. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by JP Morgan.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 2.20 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has declined 6.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

Tobam holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Welch Group Llc owns 305,346 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 2.1% invested in the company for 362,400 shares. The New Jersey-based Hamel Associates Inc. has invested 1.91% in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,532 shares.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.95 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ED’s profit will be $246.06 million for 25.35 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.36% negative EPS growth.

