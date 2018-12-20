Jabre Capital Partners Sa increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 109.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jabre Capital Partners Sa acquired 12,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Jabre Capital Partners Sa holds 23,000 shares with $1.04M value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $35.63B valuation. The stock decreased 7.92% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 77,267 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) stake by 659.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc acquired 197,563 shares as Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)’s stock declined 52.40%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 227,537 shares with $3.36 million value, up from 29,974 last quarter. Spartan Motors Inc now has $253.61M valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 211,184 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 53.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circu; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC; 25/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS HOLDER & COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT

Since September 13, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $553,972 activity. Sharman James A. also bought $17,004 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) on Friday, December 7. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Clevinger Thomas R bought $104,510. 25,000 shares were bought by Adams Daryl M, worth $182,860. On Thursday, September 13 GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold $125,507 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 8,287 shares. The insider ROMEO DOMINIC A bought 20,000 shares worth $146,242. 15,000 shares were bought by MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY, worth $110,178 on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SPAR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 0.59% more from 22.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company has 52,184 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 277 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com reported 98,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 94,884 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,859 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 415 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 32,148 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 61,392 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 0.01% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 1,200 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 14,891 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 57,413 shares stake. Zuckerman Grp Limited Com holds 1.68% or 522,481 shares. Wilen Invest stated it has 31,771 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 345,544 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 0.28% or 29,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.06% or 29,952 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 25,559 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 58,592 shares. 5,000 are held by Marathon Mgmt. 4,670 were reported by Lourd Capital Lc. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement reported 86,843 shares. Kessler Inv Lc stated it has 20,994 shares. Hodges Cap Management holds 1.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 357,096 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. $2.20M worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR. $5.40M worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was sold by SWITZ ROBERT E.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 11,033 shares to 20,567 valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 877,000 shares and now owns 23,000 shares. Rh was reduced too.

Among 18 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Micron Technology had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 17. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, December 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $45 target in Monday, September 17 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 23. As per Wednesday, September 12, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

