KLA-Tencor (KLAC) EPS Estimated At $2.20; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

Analysts expect KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $2.20 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 11.68% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. KLAC’s profit would be $336.76 million giving it 9.88 P/E if the $2.20 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, KLA-Tencor Corporation’s analysts see -10.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 2.50 million shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 11.76% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

Among 7 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 8 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, June 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 31. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 13. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Higgins Bren D. had sold 235 shares worth $24,407. Kirloskar Virendra A sold 235 shares worth $24,407. Little Teri A. sold $302,517 worth of stock or 2,579 shares. $24,407 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were sold by Lorig Brian. Trafas Brian M. sold $84,259 worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Thursday, November 1. $473,738 worth of stock was sold by Khan Ahmad A. on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $1.44 million were sold by WALLACE RICHARD P on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold KLA-Tencor Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 2.01% less from 139.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 98 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 86,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 483 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 13,314 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citizens & Northern accumulated 7,641 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Company owns 4.04% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 215,618 shares. Summit Grp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp has 0.12% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 52,645 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 85,620 shares. Martingale Asset L P has invested 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 85,764 shares. Amer Research Mgmt has 0% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 150 shares.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.31 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $233.96 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,912 activity. 8,600 shares were sold by ENNIS PETER, worth $50,912 on Thursday, August 30.

