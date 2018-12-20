Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 68.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 69,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,141 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84 million, down from 101,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 6.71M shares traded or 16.58% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 20,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,056 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.71 million, up from 402,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 25.77M shares traded or 119.92% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold $3.40 million worth of stock or 60,000 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Inc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 47,471 shares to 89,950 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 14,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating. Griffen Securities downgraded the shares of SLB in report on Monday, April 25 to “Sell” rating. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Focus Stock” rating by Howard Weil on Monday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 11. The rating was upgraded by Griffin Securities to “Buy” on Monday, February 12. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 26.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger – Third Quarter 2018 Analysis And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust invested in 1,342 shares. Lateef Invest Lp owns 427,878 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,168 shares. 707 were accumulated by Arosa Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 296,013 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 23,970 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 24,076 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.29% or 35,808 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 22,266 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp. Amica Mutual Insur owns 44,686 shares. Ckw Financial Grp holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1,500 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 988 shares. 1.36M are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 13,053 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Saturday, August 22. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 20. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the shares of TGT in report on Friday, January 20 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup initiated Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 18. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, April 2. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim on Friday, September 30 with “Neutral”. Susquehanna upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, January 10 to “Positive” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Telsey Advisory Group.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.97M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rli Corp Com (NYSE:RLI) by 6,371 shares to 35,749 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Cal Amt (NKX) by 34,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Target and Walmart Stocks Will Bounce Back – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail heavyweights seen racking up big holiday numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.