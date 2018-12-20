Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49 million, up from 52,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.77. About 4.62M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 20,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 217,284 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89 million, down from 237,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 979,709 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 4.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDERS APPROVES CO NAME CHANGE TO SIGNIFY; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 19/03/2018 – Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: P APPROVES CO. NAME CHANGE TO SIGNIFY,; 16/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – SIGNIFY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV VOPA.AS : MACQUAIRE STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM, EUR 32 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting 1Q Adjusted EBITA EUR106 Mln; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF BLOK TO SPVY BRD; 09/05/2018 – Activist investor CIAM drops opposition to Ahold poison pill

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 49,659 shares to 33,110 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 5,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,934 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 32,616 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc reported 0.24% stake. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1,899 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 28,334 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mraz Amerine And Assoc owns 9,498 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,058 shares. Macquarie Gru, Australia-based fund reported 123,596 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 0.53% or 34,101 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb National Bank N A stated it has 3,279 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Caz Investments Limited Partnership has 5,840 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.99M shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,619 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Company owns 5,954 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, March 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 16 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, January 12. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. TAUREL SIDNEY had bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of stock or 11,451 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $225.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6,540 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Koninklijke Philips N.V. had 16 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 26 by HSBC. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 11 by BNP Paribas. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 20 to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, November 23, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) on Monday, October 16 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PHG in report on Tuesday, July 28 to “Equal Weight” rating. Natixis downgraded Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) on Wednesday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 10 report. The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, September 8.