Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 42.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $822,000, down from 11,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 172,773 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 91,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 320,556 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 411,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 156,975 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $967,879 activity.

Among 14 analysts covering Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Kratos Defense and Security had 35 analyst reports since August 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Seaport Global. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, July 14. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9.2500 target in Friday, July 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 28 by Noble Financial. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 11 report. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, August 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 8 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, January 19 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Monday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 36,500 shares to 139,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold KTOS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 75.61 million shares or 1.42% more from 74.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Numerixs owns 0.04% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 15,658 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested in 233,534 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Grp reported 1.19M shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Lc reported 0.27% stake. S Squared Tech Ltd Company accumulated 1.26 million shares or 14.61% of the stock. Thompson Davis & Co Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). New York-based Suffolk Capital Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hanson Mcclain holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Llc stated it has 656,560 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 38,307 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.08M shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 23,750 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.15 million for 84.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GPN’s profit will be $197.77 million for 20.18 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.72% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 10,143 shares to 19,596 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 58,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 24 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 15 by Compass Point. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Thursday, April 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 24 by Topeka Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 30 with “Equal Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GPN in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $90,216 was made by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M on Friday, September 14. 9,212 shares were sold by Green David Lawrence, worth $1.18 million on Thursday, September 13. Sacchi Guido Francesco sold $1.90 million worth of stock. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $352,020 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares. Shares for $7.38 million were sold by Bready Cameron M on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 35,146 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Synovus stated it has 1,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 320 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorp Of. 29,058 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Atlanta Mngmt L L C invested 0.15% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,938 shares. Redwood Ltd Company reported 73,686 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Management Lc stated it has 977 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 201,531 shares. Element Management Limited Company reported 0.17% stake. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 0.13% or 28,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 28,830 shares.