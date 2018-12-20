Landscape Capital Management Upped Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake; Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Covered By 5 Bulls

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 231.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 54,989 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 4.56%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 78,789 shares with $5.52 million value, up from 23,800 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $11.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B

Among 5 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix had 5 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) rating on Friday, July 13. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $65 target. See Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

14/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $63 Initiates Coverage On

12/09/2018 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Outperform New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

07/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $116 Initiates Coverage On

13/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55 New Target: $65 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 979,508 shares traded or 67.50% up from the average. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has risen 19.01% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ZGNX News: 09/05/2018 – Zogenix 1Q Loss $30.2M; 06/03/2018 – ZOGENIX INC – DUE TO WIND-DOWN OF SUMAVEL DOSEPRO MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS, CO RECORDED NO REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Zogenix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Zogenix Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 29; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 2.6% Position in Zogenix; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Zogenix; 11/04/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in LEERINK Partners CNS Day; 17/04/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Leerink Partners CNS Day Tomorrow

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older.

More notable recent Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zogenix to Participate in the Global Mizuho Investor Conference 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Zogenix to Host Investor Update Lunch on FINTEPLA® at the American Epilepsy Society 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zogenix Is Eyeing Another Indication For ZX008 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zogenix Presents Positive Findings on the Impact of Treatment with FINTEPLA® (ZX008) on Everyday Executive Function in Patients with Dravet Syndrome – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.04% stake. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% or 1,871 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.06% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 177,560 shares. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,570 shares in its portfolio. Sei Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.15% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 381,369 shares. 40,203 are owned by Cibc Markets Corp. House Lc accumulated 18,505 shares. Ltd owns 2,980 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 56,870 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. Amer Registered Investment Advisor reported 2,900 shares. Janney Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 242,327 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) stake by 47,565 shares to 55,203 valued at $700,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 67,279 shares and now owns 64,812 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.