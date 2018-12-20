United American Securities Inc decreased Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) stake by 90.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc sold 6,323 shares as Netflix Inc Com (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The United American Securities Inc holds 652 shares with $244,000 value, down from 6,975 last quarter. Netflix Inc Com now has $116.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $266.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda

Since June 22, 2018, it had 20 buys, and 2 sales for $192,531 activity.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 30,309 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 23.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.65 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.98M for 13.74 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s insider, Landy Michael P, bought 500 shares of stock in the New Jersey-based company. The average per share price was $13.5, for total purchase worth of $6,759 U.S. Dollars. Landy Michael P currently has rights to 671,537 shares which are around 0.73% of the New Jersey-based company’s total market cap. This significant investment occurred on 20/12/2018 and was that was filed with the U.S. SEC. The source document is available for review here.

Among 3 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monmouth Real Estate has $18.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 36.47% above currents $13.19 stock price. Monmouth Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by FBR Capital.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It has a 26.92 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2.

Among 23 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Netflix had 34 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Wednesday, October 17. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $464 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 17 with “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 277.71 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 sales for $193.79 million activity.