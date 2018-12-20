Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 516 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.97B, down from 34,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 7.00M shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 432.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 324,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 399,821 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.90 million, up from 75,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 2.03M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “United Technologies Management Needs to Deliver – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Reasons Why Ingersoll-Rand Is a Better Value Stock Than Emerson Electric – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand: Good Total Return And A 3-Year Forward CAGR Of 11% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand: Signs Of Being Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand Plc had 88 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, August 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 26 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 9 to “Sector Weight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, April 3 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 3,630 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 142,487 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 5,359 are held by Srb. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested in 5,697 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 55,070 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.49% or 23,294 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company reported 639,609 shares. Inv House Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,400 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 933 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Schwab Charles Investment invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Westfield Cap Management Lp holds 1.32 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 85,969 shares to 4.63M shares, valued at $497.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $276.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (NYSE:WY) by 2,035 shares to 162,621 shares, valued at $5.25B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,616 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Management reported 31,330 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.18% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 255,470 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 302,707 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 103,693 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Osborne Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 14,519 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.3% or 39,376 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver has 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,233 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 253,323 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mathes Company stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser accumulated 21,233 shares. Essex Fin Services holds 32,774 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “Where Will Home Depot Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loweâ€™s bounces 3% despite Stifel downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 2. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 13 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HD in report on Friday, December 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 16.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Menear Craig A also sold $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. Another trade for 13,457 shares valued at $2.32 million was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. 10,854 shares were sold by Lennie William G., worth $2.19M on Monday, August 20. $1.28 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. On Tuesday, November 20 Kadre Manuel bought $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,000 shares.