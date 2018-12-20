Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 432.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 324,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 399,821 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.90M, up from 75,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.49. About 1.21 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in A Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) by 95.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 102,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,999 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.73M, up from 107,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in A Mark Precious Metals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 7,898 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has declined 11.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark

More notable recent A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2018, Prweb.com published: “Texas Mint, a Division of Texas Precious Metals, Announces Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with A-Mark Precious Metals – PR Web” on September 12, 2017. More interesting news about A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. A-Mark Precious Metals had 9 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 19 report. The stock of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Berenberg. B. Riley & Co maintained A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) rating on Friday, September 25. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, February 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 28 by Singular Research. FBR Capital maintained A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) rating on Wednesday, May 9. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $16 target. The company was maintained on Monday, November 9 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Friday, February 9 with “Neutral”.

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand Plc had 88 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Friday, September 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Susquehanna maintained the shares of IR in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $98.0 target in Wednesday, November 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Introduces IrDA®-Compliant IR Transceiver Module in Standard 6.8 mm by 2.8 mm by 1.6 mm Footprint – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “IR vs. IEX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries Names New Treasurer NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM: Overstretched And Oversold, A Dilemma And Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

