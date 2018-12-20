Among 7 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GW Pharma had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, June 25. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Monday, December 3 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs. See GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform New Target: $142 Initiates Coverage On

03/12/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $211 New Target: $193 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $185 Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $240 New Target: $227 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $197 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $181 Initiates Coverage On

26/06/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $170 New Target: $200 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $188.0000 Initiate

25/06/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 53.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp acquired 2.68 million shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 7.74M shares with $299.31 million value, up from 5.06M last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $29.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 13.36 million shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

The stock decreased 5.37% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 807,412 shares traded or 31.88% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has declined 1.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for GW Pharma (GWPH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cantor Fitzgerald Bullish On GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), Sees 75% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Marijuana Stock GW Pharmaceuticals Dropped 10.5% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals Has Big Upside From Expected Revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Invesco Ltd holds 0.18% or 14.54 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.41 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New York-based Praesidium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.37% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Burns J W & New York owns 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,100 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.19% or 32,829 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 934,791 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.82M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.24% or 518,553 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 2.66M shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co owns 51,848 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Shelton Cap owns 391,005 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc holds 0% or 3,100 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, IMMU, AMAT – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting AMAT Put And Call Options For February 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials had 20 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 17. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by FBR Capital. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, November 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 28. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, August 17 with “Buy” rating.