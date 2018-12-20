Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) stake by 15.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 15,200 shares as Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)’s stock declined 23.51%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 86,000 shares with $5.87M value, down from 101,200 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 349,818 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 11.47% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) had an increase of 15.48% in short interest. NVRO’s SI was 3.67 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 15.48% from 3.17M shares previously. With 1.26M avg volume, 3 days are for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s short sellers to cover NVRO’s short positions. The SI to Nevro Corp’s float is 12.46%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 728,204 shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has declined 38.32% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NVRO News: 14/05/2018 – Nevro Recognized as a “Best Place to Work” in the Bay Area; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nevro Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVRO); 08/05/2018 – Nevro Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Nevro Sees 2018 Rev $400M-$410M; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO 1Q REV. $87.6M, EST. $89.4M; 06/03/2018 Nevro Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Nevro 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 REVENUE

Among 9 analysts covering Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nevro had 13 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NVRO in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NVRO in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $44 target in Friday, October 19 report. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 17. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of NVRO in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors.

More notable recent Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Play On Nevro – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Was Downgraded By Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Buying The Dip In Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Pays Off For Investors After Court Ruling – Benzinga” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nevro down nearly another 6% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Get Whiplashed At Nevro – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold TTEK shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.86 million shares or 1.23% less from 44.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability stated it has 423,458 shares or 7.66% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 337,693 shares. 220,405 are owned by Tributary Management Ltd Liability Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 6,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Savings Bank Of Omaha has 0.13% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Winslow Asset Management Incorporated has invested 2% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Northern invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 48,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 38,460 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Swiss Natl Bank holds 98,200 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 1,487 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 8,130 shares. Kames Cap Public Llc holds 2.41% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 18,410 shares.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied FNY Analyst Target Price: $48 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech Secures Forest Management Deal From USAID in Peru – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USAID Awards Tetra Tech $23 Million Contract for Sustainable Forest Management – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tetra Tech had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, August 3 report. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. 8,215 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares with value of $511,624 were sold by CARTER BRIAN N. $179,542 worth of stock was sold by Argus Roger R on Monday, November 26. BATRACK DAN L sold 44,869 shares worth $2.92M. On Tuesday, December 11 Ritrievi Kimberly E sold $235,042 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 4,323 shares. $445,342 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L on Wednesday, November 14. Volpi Kirsten M had sold 1,200 shares worth $80,325 on Wednesday, November 14.