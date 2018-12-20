Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) had an increase of 11.27% in short interest. PTC’s SI was 8.56 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 11.27% from 7.69 million shares previously. With 1.25M avg volume, 7 days are for Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)’s short sellers to cover PTC’s short positions. The SI to Ptc Inc’s float is 8.07%. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 1.19 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 5.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 200,922 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 3.45M shares with $97.87M value, down from 3.65 million last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $9.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 3.00M shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 2.34% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Among 3 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC had 3 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold PTC Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 72.78 million shares or 4.51% less from 76.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 5,707 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest holds 2.47% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 64,715 shares. Js Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 900 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 69,140 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.21% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 873 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 13,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs holds 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 130,326 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 175,546 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.23% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 131,360 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,642 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 79 shares. The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It has a 185.34 P/E ratio. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 318.87 million shares or 1.32% less from 323.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 16,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 1.97M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 3,140 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Intact Investment Management owns 83,100 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation owns 854,238 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 21,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Banced stated it has 0.36% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Tcw reported 12,253 shares stake. Macquarie has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 144,406 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, December 11 report.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $623,234 activity. SABELHAUS MELANIE R sold $69,950 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. The insider Schnur Steven W sold $75,114. Harrington Peter D. had sold 16,500 shares worth $478,170.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. DRE’s profit will be $126.57 million for 19.17 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) stake by 17,379 shares to 84,911 valued at $10.68M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vici Properties Inc stake by 1.15 million shares and now owns 3.34M shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.