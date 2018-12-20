Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 5.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 33,761 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 540,817 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 574,578 last quarter. General Electric now has $64.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 180.27M shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 27/03/2018 – Industrials Down As GE Rally Offset By Growth Fears — Industrials Roundup; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) stake by 891.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 679,661 shares as Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)’s stock rose 7.46%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 755,861 shares with $72.90 million value, up from 76,200 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc now has $9.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 416,232 shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 12.99% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $967,103 activity. MAYNARD ROGER sold $967,103 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) stake by 200,922 shares to 3.45 million valued at $97.87M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 83,713 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ELS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 80.67 million shares or 0.62% more from 80.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Company has 1.32% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 2.18M shares. Daiwa Secs has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,220 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 172,598 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 6,560 shares. Alps Advsr owns 5,417 shares. Waratah Advsrs Ltd reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 44,100 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has 0.62% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.04% or 107,678 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 2.30M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Kempen Capital Nv holds 15,846 shares. Wellington Management Llp has 1.06M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Equity Lifestyle Props had 5 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 23 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ELS in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 with “Buy”. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 9,572 shares to 464,239 valued at $22.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL) stake by 8,537 shares and now owns 212,549 shares. Royal Dutch Shell B was raised too.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $2.49 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, July 24. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, November 6. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200 on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 28. UBS upgraded the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 13. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, December 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $12 target. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $15 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.