Among 9 analysts covering CACI International (NYSE:CACI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. CACI International had 11 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, June 21 to “Outperform”. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, August 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 17 by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 22 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Noble Financial to “Hold” on Friday, August 17. See CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $207 New Target: $210 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $210 New Target: $205 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/08/2018 Broker: Noble Financial Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $165 New Target: $182 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $184 New Target: $188 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180 New Target: $210 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $190 New Target: $200 Maintain

21/06/2018 Broker: Drexel Hamilton Rating: Buy New Target: $185.0000

22/06/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $165 Maintain

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 4.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 5,037 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 129,500 shares with $15.14M value, up from 124,463 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $162.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.42 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Monday, October 15 report. Argus Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, November 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 8. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 27. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Wealth has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,770 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 23,183 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alta Cap Llc invested 2.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,372 are held by Parkside Bank And Tru. Narwhal Cap Management accumulated 42,218 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 22,153 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,107 shares. 5,653 were accumulated by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.39% or 800,032 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.63% or 56,285 shares. Hilltop Holdings invested in 4,252 shares. Hartline owns 34,751 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated has 35,815 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Makes A Play For Disney (NYSE:DIS)’s Regional Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Illinois Tool (NYSE:ITW) stake by 6,189 shares to 94,767 valued at $13.37M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) stake by 42,360 shares and now owns 145,837 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Another trade for 768 shares valued at $80,141 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT. 29,192 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. On Wednesday, July 11 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million. Another trade for 47,733 shares valued at $5.73 million was made by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold CACI International Inc shares while 108 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 21.36 million shares or 0.07% less from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa has 81,160 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 19,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 21,986 shares. Citadel Limited reported 0% stake. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.87% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 32,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ent Svcs accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd holds 283,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 21,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 36,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De holds 14,024 shares. 2,202 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mgmt Limited.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $151.61. About 239,482 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – DELIVERED A LETTER WITHDRAWING ITS OFFER TO CSRA’S BOARD CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $2.10 million activity. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $979,020 was made by MUTRYN THOMAS A on Tuesday, September 4. On Monday, August 13 the insider Wallace William S sold $16,281. $28,260 worth of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was sold by PHILLIPS WARREN R on Wednesday, August 22. The insider Johnson Gregory G sold $94,500.