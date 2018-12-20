Laurion Capital Management Lp increased United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) stake by 21.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 2,116 shares as United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI)’s stock declined 36.33%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 12,100 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 9,984 last quarter. United Rentals Inc (Call) now has $8.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 1.95M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 46.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 10,029 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock declined 5.21%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 31,395 shares with $3.43M value, up from 21,366 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $26.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.24. About 2.88 million shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity. 22,440 shares were sold by Ravener Robert D, worth $2.50M on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 392,334 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Barclays Plc reported 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 202 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.49% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Professional Advisory Ser owns 136,603 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com Inc has 4,525 shares. Moreover, Hendley Inc has 1.46% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 152,000 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.96% or 388,125 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,007 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 1,932 shares. 14,425 were accumulated by Utd Fin Advisers Limited Com.

Among 7 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dollar General had 9 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $107 target in Monday, August 27 report. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 31. Citigroup maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 15 by UBS. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Consol Energy Inc stake by 30,071 shares to 29,827 valued at $1.22M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 9,914 shares and now owns 162,066 shares. Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was reduced too.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Best Buy Inc (Put) (NYSE:BBY) stake by 35,996 shares to 15,100 valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hersha Hospitality Tr stake by 17,639 shares and now owns 23,714 shares. Blackrock Muniyield N J Fd I (MYJ) was reduced too.

