Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Mastercard Incorporated (Put) (MA) stake by 75.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 182,300 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (Put) (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 58,400 shares with $13.00M value, down from 240,700 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated (Put) now has $188.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $182.32. About 4.88 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Friday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, December 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rating on Wednesday, December 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. Susquehanna maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $46 target in Thursday, September 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $48 target in Monday, November 5 report. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $50 New Target: $48 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $55 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $46 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $48 New Target: $50 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Haverford reported 675,262 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. City Communication invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Mercantile holds 0.66% or 15,156 shares. 4,575 were reported by Ascend Limited Com. Bremer Trust Association stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ghp Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,355 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Midas Mgmt Corporation has 1.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,400 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 163,373 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 38,863 shares. Jennison Associates invested in 15.02M shares or 3.08% of the stock. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 29.99 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17. On Friday, November 2 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 170,772 shares to 230,872 valued at $20.66 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 62,840 shares and now owns 109,940 shares. Icici Bk Ltd (Put) (NYSE:IBN) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, October 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 24. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.17 million shares or 4.15% more from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual accumulated 12,818 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research stated it has 35,703 shares. The Connecticut-based Mcclain Value Ltd Com has invested 4.72% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 28,888 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 9,000 shares. Parkside Natl Bank has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 160 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 753,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 97,143 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 6,631 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Northern Corp invested in 437,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3.24 million were reported by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 116 shares.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

