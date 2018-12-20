Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded the shares of COST in report on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 17 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $235 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 17. See Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $235 New Target: $220 Maintain

03/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $257 New Target: $238 Downgrade

05/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $226 New Target: $223 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $260 New Target: $258 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $250 New Target: $257 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $227 New Target: $255 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $235 Downgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $225 New Target: $252 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $223 New Target: $260 Maintain

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $699,420 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, September 4. 6,600 shares valued at $1.49 million were sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. $3.29 million worth of stock was sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. $945,940 worth of stock was sold by GALANTI RICHARD A on Tuesday, October 30. $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. 2,049 shares were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M, worth $458,976. Another trade for 22,500 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $87.25 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 27.93 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Frontier Inv Management owns 860 shares. Cap Management Ny owns 4,000 shares. Finance Counselors holds 56,230 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Mngmt Com Ca accumulated 94,181 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Coe Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,930 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.74% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Castleark Mngmt Ltd reported 234,551 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Bartlett Com Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 4,078 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 0.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,040 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,800 shares. Stillwater Inv Lc holds 1.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 12,540 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 5,313 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 189,501 shares. Apriem Advsr invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $198.05. About 2.99 million shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

