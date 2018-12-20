Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,377 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96M, down from 61,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 2.35 million shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 99.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 67.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $785,000, down from 67.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.42 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.29% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 4.02 million shares. Alexandria Cap Lc has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gladius Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lesa Sroufe Com owns 2,306 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Addison Capital Comm reported 3,703 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 50,000 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 283,408 shares. 103,195 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Violich Mgmt Inc owns 52,372 shares. Atria Invs Lc holds 37,429 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,430 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) shares details on new Orlando rides, resorts – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Likes SeaWorld’s Momentum (NYSE:SEAS) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Shares for $508,690 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. 140,638 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 249,753 shares to 545,554 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 115,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group Inc..

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, August 6 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 20 to “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 8. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, January 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 12. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, November 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $89 target. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, August 31.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 18.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.6 per share. AOS’s profit will be $120.67 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.39% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AOS in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, April 26. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 14 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $58 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AOS in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 21.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Lp accumulated 66,897 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,460 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 14,995 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 422 shares. Arbiter Ptnrs, New York-based fund reported 42,984 shares. Comerica Secs holds 7,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,171 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 439,215 shares. 10,670 were accumulated by Art Advisors Limited Co. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 50,555 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 11,536 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,010 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 140,429 shares.