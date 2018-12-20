Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.50 million, up from 56,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.91. About 394,089 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 122,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.46M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $210.16M, down from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 1.54 million shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36B for 9.76 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 14 by Citigroup. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America initiated The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Tuesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Friday, August 26 by IBC. Scotia Capital maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Friday, August 28 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 3 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $61 target in Friday, August 28 report.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 16,231 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $39.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 113,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $192.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 33,418 shares to 293,528 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 473,654 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 4,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 259,800 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Axa accumulated 22,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 39 were reported by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Blair William And Company Il invested in 0.01% or 5,982 shares. Foster Motley Inc holds 0.66% or 30,115 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prns has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 120,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.1% or 94,631 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. 789 shares valued at $106,618 were sold by Bott Richard Harold on Friday, November 16.