Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 554,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.60M, down from 559,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 9.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 13,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,583 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.04M, up from 170,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 346,250 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 24.14% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 4,400 shares to 69,650 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) by 5,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Opap Sa (GRKZF).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23 million. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Sneed Michael E. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. $100,050 worth of stock was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M. 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $495,836 activity.

Among 15 analysts covering Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

