Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 13.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 3.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28.98M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25B, up from 25.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 11.13M shares traded or 44.56% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA) by 15.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.79 million, up from 6.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 528,437 shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 98.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 98.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Liberty TripAdvisor had 4 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, November 6. The stock of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Miller Tabak. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Friday, May 25 to “Sell”.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AMG) by 9,070 shares to 444,046 shares, valued at $60.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC) by 228,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,727 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc owns 7,716 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Private Tru Na invested in 0.26% or 30,076 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company reported 6.49 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Korea Invest stated it has 1.98M shares. 31,953 are held by Nbt Bank N A Ny. First Finance Corporation In stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wealthfront holds 0.01% or 20,045 shares in its portfolio. North Amer Mgmt Corp reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dupont Capital invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Essex Financial Service has 16,530 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division has 0.79% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 806 are held by City Company.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. Brusadelli Maurizio sold $322,845 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, September 14.

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Susquehanna. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Monday, October 26 with “Positive”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 25 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. The rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 6. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 1.