Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 17.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 23,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,499 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36 million, up from 136,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 10.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 39,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 338,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76 million, down from 378,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 715,624 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has risen 43.01% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kcm Limited Liability reported 15,953 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 1.78% or 1.39M shares. Chickasaw Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 13.92 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.16% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 35,000 shares. Financial Serv Corporation invested in 0.01% or 894 shares. Capital Guardian Trust owns 1.58M shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Comm has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Company reported 21,140 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com reported 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 230,649 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,500 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0.36% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Magnetar Llc accumulated 2.61 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 313,642 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Another trade for 9,760 shares valued at $249,856 was made by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. CREEL MICHAEL A also bought $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Shares for $259,422 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,440 shares to 860,605 shares, valued at $73.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,815 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bulshs 2020 Cb.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 26 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Seaport Global. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Stephens. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies upgraded The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, December 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Jefferies. Scotia Capital maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, April 28. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 17.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 36 analysts covering Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Fireeye Inc had 131 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 11 report. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 5 by William Blair. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Gabelli upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $36 target in Friday, October 9 report. Oppenheimer maintained FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) rating on Thursday, October 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $23.0 target. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 16 by DA Davidson. BMO Capital Markets initiated FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on Thursday, January 5 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, August 16 VERDECANNA FRANK sold $162,172 worth of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 11,219 shares. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider King Alexa sold $96,560. Reese Travis M. also sold $46,271 worth of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares.