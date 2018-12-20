Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,040 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.56M, down from 127,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $160.25. About 327,644 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (A) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 69,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.88M, up from 64,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Agilent Techn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 774,976 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Fulton Bancshares Na accumulated 0.01% or 1,147 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0.4% or 895,610 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 3,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt & reported 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,645 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 236 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser reported 66 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.26% or 315,415 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 1,032 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,829 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has 14,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cintas had 57 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 27. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Thursday, August 24. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $152.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 17 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, September 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Thursday, August 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $244.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,130 shares to 35,330 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 64 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Tuesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating. TheStreet downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 23. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of A in report on Wednesday, December 9 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 8. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Wednesday, February 14. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.85 million activity. CLARK PAUL N sold $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Thursday, September 13. Gonsalves Rodney had sold 1,500 shares worth $106,590. $1.17 million worth of stock was sold by McMullen Michael R. on Monday, December 3. Shares for $371,296 were sold by FIELDS HEIDI.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8,685 shares to 229,250 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 186,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,165 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 70,155 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com reported 167,815 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 1,495 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 26.95M shares. Eaton Vance reported 1.33 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 2,731 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2,732 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset reported 12,789 shares. Gam Ag reported 10,673 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 61,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 6,248 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 9,027 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 18,157 shares.