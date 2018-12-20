Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 19.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,300 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 30,784 shares with $4.50M value, down from 38,084 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $20.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 2.18M shares traded or 38.33% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC) had a decrease of 1.96% in short interest. NTEC’s SI was 580,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.96% from 592,300 shares previously. With 125,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s short sellers to cover NTEC’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 306,474 shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has risen 44.91% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Names Roger J. Pomerantz to Board of Director; 15/05/2018 – Intec Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 26/03/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – WITH POMERANTZ’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD HAS SEVEN DIRECTORS INCLUDING SIX WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma: Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering to Fund Its Phase III Clinical Trial for Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ACCORDION PILL CARBIDOPA/LEVODOPA, OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Appoints Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D. to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Partners with LTS for Manufacture of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa for Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Pricing of $35.4 M Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 10/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $35.4M PUBLIC OFFERING

Among 10 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 16 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 10. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $172 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 31. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.62M for 8.63 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Torray Ltd stated it has 15,410 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 7,443 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Company accumulated 46,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 6,224 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 48,336 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com has 17,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri has 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Merchants owns 32,724 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com owns 30,459 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mngmt invested in 6,191 shares. The New Jersey-based Finance Architects has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pnc Serv Gru stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Centre Asset Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,070 shares. Cornerstone has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kessler Invest Group Inc Limited Company reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More important recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Freightliner® Chassis – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity. $2.20 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by ROSE MARYA M on Monday, October 8. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 775 shares worth $111,321. 4,503 shares valued at $670,618 were sold by Ward Pat on Tuesday, October 2. The insider Cook Jill E sold $796,050. Satterthwaite Tony also sold $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974 worth of stock or 595 shares. 501 shares were sold by Smith Mark Andrew, worth $76,788.

More notable recent Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NTEC Is Up 110% In 3 Months – Did You Ride The Rally? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intec Pharma up 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within KemPharm, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Exela Technologies, Intec Pharma, Cerecor, and Chiasma â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Rally Bends but Doesn’t Break – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eiger Gets A New CFO – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. The company has market cap of $228.93 million. The Company’s Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa , which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients.