Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 94.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 83,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,269 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82 million, down from 88,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $270.5. About 154,325 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 19,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 882,254 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.74 million, up from 863,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 1.40M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A sold $8.09 million worth of stock. Another trade for 11,203 shares valued at $3.46 million was sold by Tanner Bruce L.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,537 shares to 404,813 shares, valued at $28.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,398 are owned by Northeast Finance Consultants. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,818 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Mig Cap Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 996 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.14% or 12,148 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 279,992 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wills Financial Grp holds 3.49% or 15,284 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Chemical National Bank reported 8,014 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested in 0.18% or 54,314 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.2% or 61,408 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 24,664 shares or 1.43% of the stock. 1,280 were accumulated by Hourglass Limited Liability Company. Burney has 24,079 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 9,713 shares. Virtu Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, October 12. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LMT in report on Tuesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, September 3.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 0.93% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.3 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.23B for 15.58 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 43,000 shares valued at $2.06 million was sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN. 9,200 shares were sold by DINKINS JAMES L, worth $450,340 on Tuesday, November 6. MARK LARRY M sold 75,538 shares worth $3.74 million. The insider MANN JENNIFER K sold $761,040. The insider MURPHY JOHN sold $2.60M. HAYS ED also sold $4.43M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 5.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 17. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, October 27. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $42.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 23 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 855 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc owns 18,067 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 15,000 were accumulated by Paw Cap. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.02% or 989,783 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 17,545 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hamel Associate stated it has 46,825 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Fundx Investment Limited Company holds 22,600 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 17,916 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 14,340 are owned by Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc. Tirschwell And Loewy accumulated 0.04% or 7,285 shares. Stack Management holds 1.65% or 328,452 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested 1.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).