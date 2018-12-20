American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc bought 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $264.65. About 3.64M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,041 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.36 million, up from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 445,394 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, July 18. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 19 report. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. On Tuesday, February 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by S&P Research on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 9 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 23.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39M and $190.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,000 shares to 6,355 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Management Llc (NYSE:APO) by 9,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,215 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 289 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 1,506 shares stake. Symmetry Peak Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 3,000 shares. Moreover, West Oak Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shell Asset Co reported 37,609 shares stake. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 958 shares. Btc Capital has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 77,980 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 265,095 are held by Blair William & Il. First Merchants accumulated 0.24% or 3,894 shares. Steinberg Asset invested in 0.03% or 621 shares. Advisory Research, Illinois-based fund reported 1,812 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation holds 28,406 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Com has 1,337 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, AZO, NVDA – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: A History Of Death Crosses – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Netflix Shares Fell 5% Today – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Long-Term Buy: Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 insider sales for $193.79 million activity. Shares for $115,280 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. Another trade for 78,092 shares valued at $20.84 million was sold by HASTINGS REED. $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47 million worth of stock. 14,000 shares were sold by Bennett Kelly, worth $4.20 million. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million worth of stock.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, December 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. On Thursday, March 17 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. Drexel maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Drexel has “Buy” rating and $229 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse reinitiated Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, November 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 9 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $357 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lourd Cap Lc accumulated 3,943 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 112 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al holds 17,000 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Finance Advisory Service reported 2,590 shares. Sabal Trust Company reported 5,269 shares stake. Ci owns 600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mariner Llc owns 28,992 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 2,640 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 70,129 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 4,810 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $481.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 14,102 shares to 30,476 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $13.89 million activity. Tanner Bruce L sold $3.46M worth of stock. HEWSON MARILLYN A sold $8.09M worth of stock.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Says it was Awarded $108 Million for IRST21 Sensor System – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Watch Lockheed Martin drop a new combat ship into a river – Washington Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.