Among 12 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Tractor Supply had 18 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Friday, July 27. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $90 target in Friday, July 27 report. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, December 10. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27. See Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Maintain

03/12/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform New Target: $100 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $98 New Target: $102 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $67 New Target: $95 Upgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $100 Upgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78 New Target: $92 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $75 New Target: $83 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90 New Target: $100 Maintain

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Align Technology Inc Com (ALGN) stake by 1.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 1,466 shares as Align Technology Inc Com (ALGN)’s stock declined 42.19%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 118,044 shares with $46.18M value, down from 119,510 last quarter. Align Technology Inc Com now has $15.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.25 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson reported 18 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 725 shares stake. Scott And Selber Inc, Texas-based fund reported 12,140 shares. Michigan-based Bluestein R H has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 2,040 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 16 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 8.02 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.24% or 11,533 shares. Creative Planning owns 19,433 shares. Sands Capital Lc accumulated 2.84 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.57% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Coastline Tru Company has 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 850 shares. Telemus Ltd holds 3,266 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.17% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 7,548 shares. Kylin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align Technology Reaches 6 Millionth Invisalign® Patient Milestone With Tween Patient From China – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Align Technology Asserts Ten Additional Patents Against 3Shape – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Align Technology: Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Files Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Complaint and Notifies Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Expanded Class Definition – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Worried Should Align Technology Investors Be About the SmileDirectClub Threat? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Align Technology had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $425 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 13.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 2.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $92.78M for 42.13 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $28.36 million activity. The insider Pascaud Raphael sold $3.79 million. Shares for $1.12 million were sold by Kolli Sreelakshmi on Tuesday, November 27. $1.01M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by Hockridge Stuart A. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider Relic Zelko sold $2.35M. LACOB JOSEPH sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32M. 3,500 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $1.27M were sold by Thaler Warren S. Shares for $1.50M were sold by Beard Simon on Wednesday, August 29.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Fiera Cap Ser Tr Captl Emrg In stake by 33,674 shares to 51,706 valued at $2.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 42,248 shares and now owns 79,815 shares. Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark owns 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com has 147,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 15,709 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Optimum Invest has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Wisconsin-based Dana Advisors Inc has invested 0.42% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 252,444 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.31% or 9,859 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability owns 55,722 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $22.63 million activity. $392,200 worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) was sold by PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR. $1.60 million worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) was sold by Barbarick Steve K. 140,709 Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares with value of $12.70 million were sold by SANDFORT GREGORY A. 6,146 Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares with value of $488,607 were sold by Barton Kurt D. On Thursday, November 8 FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL sold $1.92M worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 19,818 shares.