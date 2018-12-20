Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 75 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 84 decreased and sold their stock positions in Minerals Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 32.58 million shares, down from 32.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Minerals Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 69 Increased: 56 New Position: 19.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) stake by 7.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 179,367 shares as Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR)’s stock rose 1.08%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.67M shares with $85.19 million value, up from 2.49M last quarter. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc now has $2.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 633,733 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty had 2 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) rating on Friday, June 29. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Capital One.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Paramount Group Inc stake by 4.56M shares to 9.70 million valued at $146.45M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) stake by 1.83M shares and now owns 4.09M shares. Mohawk Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:MHK) was reduced too.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,466 activity. Khan Adeel bought $50,466 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Aew Cap LP has invested 3.11% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 10,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, New York-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 7.30 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,060 shares. Loeb Prns Corporation holds 29,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 7,243 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 56,874 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 298 shares stake. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Gru has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Moreover, Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 40,100 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 691,530 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Westpac accumulated 0% or 779,303 shares.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 6.36% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MTX’s profit will be $41.26M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.87% negative EPS growth.

