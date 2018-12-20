Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 311.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 162,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 214,331 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.45M, up from 52,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 14.34M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 139.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 68,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64M, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 872.28% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins Discloses Investigation Into Employee Entertainment Expenses Before B/E Aerospace Buyout — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019; 19/04/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS INC COL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Adj EPS $1.81; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 19/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 3,544 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 164 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group owns 2,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 0.02% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Omers Administration Corporation invested in 56,300 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 3,607 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 373,323 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co owns 1,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 3,550 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 1.95 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 9,400 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 0.03% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). 575,031 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 20,963 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rockwell Collins had 74 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, September 5. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by Goldman Sachs. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 29 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The firm has “” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 26. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) on Wednesday, September 6 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 21 by Canaccord Genuity.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $401.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp by 105,508 shares to 482,984 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 126,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,762 shares, and cut its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bell Natl Bank stated it has 1.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lloyds Plc accumulated 0.23% or 444 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 293,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 2.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 101,300 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt owns 75,426 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc stated it has 180,714 shares. Blackhill Capital has 434,926 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc holds 0.63% or 137,256 shares. Eagle Lc holds 16,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smart Portfolios Limited Com holds 0.11% or 3,935 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability Corp reported 11,109 shares. Parsec Mngmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,661 shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. 40,381 shares were sold by SUSMAN SALLY, worth $1.50 million on Friday, July 20.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $846.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 11,354 shares to 305,448 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 35,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,560 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 28 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 14. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

