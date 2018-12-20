Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 8.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 48,848 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 495,683 shares with $41.26M value, down from 544,531 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $225.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 1.02M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities

Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV) had an increase of 3.75% in short interest. OBSV’s SI was 83,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.75% from 80,000 shares previously. With 44,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s short sellers to cover OBSV’s short positions. The SI to Obseva Sahares’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 1,598 shares traded. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has risen 58.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OBSV News: 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS INITIAL EFFICACY RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A PROLONG CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE022 IN PRE-TERM LABOR IN LATE 2018; 26/03/2018 – ObsEva SA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference April 8-10, 2018; 09/03/2018 ObsEva 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 16/04/2018 – ObsEva SA to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) April 26, 2018 in New York City; 23/04/2018 – ObsEva Announces Upcoming Presentations Related to its Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroid Development Programs with its Novel Or; 16/05/2018 – ObsEva 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 16/05/2018 – OBSEVA SA SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, OBSEVA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $95.4 MLN; 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS 12 WEEK RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B EDELWEISS CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE2109 FOR TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS, IN MID-2018

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company has market cap of $611.36 million. The firm intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.67 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, December 13 to “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Jefferies.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 9,739 shares to 210,564 valued at $51.39M in 2018Q3. It also upped Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 62,585 shares and now owns 883,638 shares. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was raised too.