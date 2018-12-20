Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 507.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 34,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,834 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $843,000, up from 6,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 376,392 shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 123.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 49,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 90,275 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40 million, up from 40,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 450,714 shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 5.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TRNO shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.94 million shares or 3.16% more from 54.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 4.23M shares. The New York-based Suffolk Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 10,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.83 million were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 11,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 434,478 shares. 6,020 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 18,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 39,342 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 101,688 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.06% or 372,555 shares in its portfolio. Forward Mngmt Limited Liability has 50 shares. Prelude Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Pnc Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,662 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Terreno Realty had 38 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, July 29 by FBR Capital. Jefferies maintained the shares of TRNO in report on Monday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, August 22, the company rating was downgraded by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, February 9 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 11 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral” on Thursday, November 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 7.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $19.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 420,600 shares to 914,649 shares, valued at $80.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg (NYSE:GPK) by 196,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,655 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Terreno Realty (TRNO) Reports Sale of Industrial Property in Miami, FL for $4.3M – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Lease in Queens, NY – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why STAG Is Not ‘Best-In-Class’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Sells Building in Hialeah, FL for $24.3 Million – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $12.6 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “See which Houston public cos. were the biggest winners, losers for job growth since 2009 – Houston Business Journal” on June 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Cass Information, Celldex Therapeutics, Par Pacific, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Liberty Global â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 11/27/2018: PDS,KOS,PARR,GPRK,TDG.TO,ESI.TO,TDG.TO – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Par Pacific had 7 analyst reports since November 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, October 6. The rating was initiated by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 28. On Monday, November 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Miller Tabak to “Hold”. The company was initiated on Friday, May 20 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 18. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 8 by Seaport Global Securities. The company was initiated on Friday, June 10 by Cowen & Co.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $27.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,105 shares to 63,310 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 18,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,002 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).