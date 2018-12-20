LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. (071840) Jumped 2.54% on Dec 20

Shares of LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. (KRX:071840) last traded at 48400, representing a move of 2.54%, or 1200 per share, on volume of 69,390 shares. After opening the trading day at 47200, shares of LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. traded in a close range. LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. currently has a total float of shares and on average sees 52,811 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 46400 and high of 81500.

Trade And Commerce In South Korea

South Korea has a highly interesting and open trade and commerce environment. This is one of the many reasons it is leading Asia in carrying out long-term economic growth prospects. And this is why LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. worked hard to be represented at this market. The nation, needless to say, adds up as a meaningful resource to maximize financial growth potentials in Asia.

South Korean Equity Market

A flourishing trade and commerce conduct in South Korea is impossible without the help of the national equity market, led by the Stock Market Division of the Korea Exchange (KRX). As of January 2015, the KRX has over 2,000 companies listed on it, bringing its total market capitalization to roughly $1.20 trillion. This makes the KRX one of the most influential stock exchanges not just in Asia but in the whole world. Investors from across the world watch for LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. shares. Other units of the KRX include the Derivatives Market Division and the KOSDAQ Market Division.

A strong and reliable indicator of the South Korean economy is the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), where all Stock Market Division of the KRX companies are measured.

The KOSPI, a market-capitalization-weighted index, tracks companies using the base value of 100. Even if it was not published until 1983, its base date is January 4, 1980.

The KOSPI has more than 700 components, which is why it had to be composed of sub-indices. These sub-indices are the KOSPI 50, the KOSPI 100, and the KOSPI 200, which measures the 50, 100, and 200 most actively traded stocks in the KOSPI, respectively. For a stock to be included in the KOSPI 50, it must first be included in both the KOSPI 100 and the KOSPI 200; and for a stock to be included in the KOSPI 100, it must first be included in the KOSPI 200. It was hard for LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. to get there. Presently, the KOSPI 200 represents about 70% of the overall market valuation on the Stock Market Division of the KRX.

Historical Feats

The KOSPI had recorded its all-time low of 93.10 points in January 1981 while the KOSPI 200 had recorded its all-time low of 31.96 points in June 1998. On the other hand, the KOSPI had recorded its all-time high of 2,228.98 points and the KOSPI 200 had recorded its all-time high of 100 points in May 2011 and April 2007, respectively. The KOSPI had first reached the 2,000-point mark in July 2007.

On June 17, 1998, the KOSPI had seen its largest one-day rise of 8.50%. The movement is backed by the healing of the Asian economy from the financial crisis that had been caused primarily by Thailand.

On September 12, 2001, it had seen its largest one-day dip of 12.02%. The movement is attributed to the tragic attacks on the twin towers that led to a widespread economic panic.

It is impossible not to make valuable returns by strategically investing in South Korea. Investors know that this is vital for LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd.. Consequently, entering its equity market is a reasonable move for investors who wish to bank on the growth of the Asian economy, which is expected to represent 26% of the global financial wealth by 2019.

LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. wholesales and retails home appliances in South Korea. The company has market cap of $. It provides products through directly managed stores in South Korea, as well as through an Internet shopping mall at e-himart.co.kr. It currently has negative earnings. LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. was formerly known as Hi-mart Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LOTTE Himart Co.,Ltd. in November 2012.