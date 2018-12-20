Lucas Capital Management decreased B & G Foods Inc New Com (BGS) stake by 41.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lucas Capital Management sold 18,435 shares as B & G Foods Inc New Com (BGS)’s stock declined 6.42%. The Lucas Capital Management holds 25,535 shares with $701,000 value, down from 43,970 last quarter. B & G Foods Inc New Com now has $1.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 843,508 shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Digirad Corp (DRAD) stake by 96.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 782,469 shares as Digirad Corp (DRAD)’s stock declined 63.38%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 24,429 shares with $37,000 value, down from 806,898 last quarter. Digirad Corp now has $10.52M valuation. It closed at $0.52 lastly. It is down 72.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DRAD News: 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Digirad Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRAD); 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Rev $25.5M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Digirad Sees FY Rev $100M-$105M; 03/04/2018 DIGIRAD – CEO MATTHEW MOLCHAN WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP | CANNELL CAPITAL LL: SC 13D/A; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Net $4.11M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q EPS 20c

Among 3 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 3 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $35.61 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) stake by 341,465 shares to 2.61 million valued at $7.41 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) stake by 174,192 shares and now owns 926,534 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $166,910 activity. $28,750 worth of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares were bought by Eberwein Jeffrey E.. $16,662 worth of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) was bought by Noble David James. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $1,388 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold DRAD shares while 9 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 9.94 million shares or 8.92% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 638,210 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 20,300 shares. Cannell Capital Limited Co reported 2.23M shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 84,162 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Amg Trust Fincl Bank accumulated 50,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Limited Company accumulated 813,551 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 39,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 68,100 were accumulated by Globeflex L P. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 2,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0% in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora owns 1,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0% in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Krensavage Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD).