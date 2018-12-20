Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 4.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 223,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.04 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $303.61M, up from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 1.58 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.04M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

More important recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Athene reports reinsurance deal with Lincoln Financial, $250M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “$7.7B of Lincoln Financial’s annuity products will be reinsured – Philadelphia Business Journal”, Bizjournals.com published: “Lincoln Financial hires latest general counsel from Genworth Financial – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Matinas BioPharma to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 208,489 shares to 5.77M shares, valued at $90.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 189,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2.

Among 19 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Lincoln National had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7. Piper Jaffray upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Tuesday, September 29 to “Overweight” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, November 28 report.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 1,872 shares to 53,360 shares, valued at $15.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,727 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Wednesday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11. As per Tuesday, March 8, the company rating was initiated by Northland Capital. On Tuesday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, September 23 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of AOS in report on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, September 11 by William Blair. On Friday, June 17 the stock rating was initiated by Longbow with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by Suntrust Robinson.