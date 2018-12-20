Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 15.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 1,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, up from 9,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.88. About 4.64M shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 69.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc sold 95,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,085 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, down from 136,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 14.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $73.21 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL sold $743,572. Shares for $43,420 were sold by Sarcevic Ademir on Monday, July 2. 17,133 shares were sold by BRYAN GLYNIS, worth $770,985 on Tuesday, September 18.

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $452.95M and $581.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,475 shares to 8,980 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 36.56% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.93 per share. PNR’s profit will be $102.43M for 15.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PNR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 142.41 million shares or 4.39% less from 148.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Srb Corporation holds 12,471 shares. 4,625 are owned by Marshwinds Advisory. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 385,896 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Swiss Bank holds 0.03% or 540,957 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cibc Asset Management invested in 16,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv owns 0.17% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 511,843 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,836 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 186,788 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 252,293 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Among 24 analysts covering Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pentair Inc. had 98 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, September 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, February 3 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, May 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Monday, November 7. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 15. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 12 report. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, February 1 report.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, September 23 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, October 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $185.0 target. The rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company with “Buy” on Monday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 11 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 18 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, December 11 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of stock or 10,500 shares. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, September 24. Rencher Bradley sold $3.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, July 25.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CARS, ADSK – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dropped Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Shopify’s Secondary Share Offering a Red Flag? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.