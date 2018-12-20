Akanthos Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 5.35M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 16.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,706 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.22 million, down from 92,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 266,723 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 64.14% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPE’s profit will be $56.96 million for 6.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $171,419 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J had bought 625 shares worth $4,981 on Tuesday, December 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Phocas Financial Corporation invested in 1.68% or 1.60 million shares. 4.61 million were reported by Franklin Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 331,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 75,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1492 Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 240,167 shares. Key Group Holdg (Cayman) Limited invested in 3.84 million shares or 3.28% of the stock. 509,543 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Teton Advisors Incorporated holds 0.27% or 254,844 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 132,500 shares in its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Co has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 349,438 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.07% or 396,023 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt owns 42,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy upgraded, Oasis Petroleum downgraded at Jefferies – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum raises full-year production, capex guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum Margins Are Too Good To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon’s Permian Purchase: Ill-Timed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Market Remains Wrong On This 13% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 29 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 13 by Euro Pacific Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform” on Friday, September 9. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, March 1 report. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, August 21. SunTrust maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Tuesday, October 3. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $14.0 target. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 8 to “Outperform”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. Piper Jaffray initiated Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 35.83% or $0.86 from last year’s $2.4 per share. BMA’s profit will be $101.11M for 6.14 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Macro S.A. announces term extension for share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018 – GuruFocus.com” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should You Get Rid of Banco Macro (BMA) Now? – Zacks.com” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Loma Negra Compania Industrial, and Banco Macro SA Went Off to the Races on Thursday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2018.