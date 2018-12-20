Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 0.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 39 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,829 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $652.89M, up from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 137.15M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 3,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.85 million, down from 37,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 21.90M shares traded or 29.55% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, October 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 7 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, September 21. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Thursday, May 12. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 26 by DZ Bank. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Cowen & Co. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $269.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 265 shares to 28,248 shares, valued at $1.61 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,384 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 23,621 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 62,498 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 0.82% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Duff And Phelps Investment Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% stake. American Assets Mngmt Lc owns 150,000 shares. Moreover, Rampart Management Company Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Natl Invest Svcs Wi holds 48,973 shares. Israel-based Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gateway Advisory Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 9,511 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 27,947 shares. Boston Research accumulated 155,504 shares or 0.8% of the stock.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $129.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,142 shares to 141,594 shares, valued at $37.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $125,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Davis And Com Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.28% or 5,472 shares. Provident Invest Mngmt holds 0.1% or 5,984 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Maryland-based Carderock Cap has invested 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur Mgmt Corp has 3.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited reported 3.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Torray Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,591 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,387 shares. Family Firm holds 0.15% or 3,618 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 41,633 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc accumulated 60,235 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd (Wy) owns 5,380 shares. California-based Capital International Invsts has invested 1.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 429,029 shares.

