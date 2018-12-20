Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) had a decrease of 14.46% in short interest. PULM’s SI was 4.49 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 14.46% from 5.25M shares previously. With 348,200 avg volume, 13 days are for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)’s short sellers to cover PULM’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.48% or $0.0289 during the last trading session, reaching $0.312. About 309,493 shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) has declined 75.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PULM News: 29/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC PULM.O – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF AN AGGREGATE OF 23.5 MLN UNITS; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC – EXPECT NON-CLINICAL SAFETY DATA ON PUR1800 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Pulmatrix Announces Pricing Of $15.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX FILES FOR UP TO $10M COMMON UNITS OFFERING; 13/03/2018 Pulmatrix Reports 2017 Financial Results; Provides 2018 Outlook on Pulmonary Disease Pipeline; 13/03/2018 – RPT-PULMATRIX REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK ON PULMONARY DISEASE PIPELINE; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PULMATRIX INC – FY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.93 (CORRECTS PERIOD); 13/03/2018 – RPT-PULMATRIX INC – EXPECT NON-CLINICAL SAFETY DATA ON PUR1800 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.93

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 95.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 75,635 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 5.52%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 3,502 shares with $246,000 value, down from 79,137 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $49.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 8.02M shares traded or 107.52% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 12,226 shares. Harvest Mngmt Lc reported 5,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 22,517 shares. Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 3,196 shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Johnson Finance Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten Group Inc holds 15,207 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 1.65% or 35,273 shares. Sun Life holds 0.31% or 24,560 shares in its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 3,350 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,393 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smith Salley And Assoc owns 5,369 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.05% or 5,822 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Dominion Energy had 11 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Howard Weil with “Sector Perform”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral”. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by Argus Research. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity. HARRIS JOHN W bought $711,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream agree on merger deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,829 shares to 4,008 valued at $1.17M in 2018Q3. It also upped Envision Healthcare Corp stake by 36,748 shares and now owns 179,602 shares. Scana Corp New (NYSE:SCG) was raised too.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.08 million for 19.90 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted technology. The company has market cap of $15.39 million. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.