Mairs & Power Inc decreased Patterson Companies (PDCO) stake by 56.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 762,959 shares as Patterson Companies (PDCO)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 587,757 shares with $14.37 million value, down from 1.35M last quarter. Patterson Companies now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 35.98% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 13.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 3,230 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 27,121 shares with $4.51 million value, up from 23,891 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $96.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.67. About 4.50 million shares traded or 32.74% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PDCO shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 91.24 million shares or 4.08% less from 95.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested 0.08% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 19,635 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 6,125 shares. Kistler holds 355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 13,480 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 8 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 24,197 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Horizon Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 22,383 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 27,600 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.15% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 355,685 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp reported 163,407 shares stake. Ims Capital Management reported 35,406 shares. Sector Gamma As invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson Companies (PDCO) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 6, 2018 : KR, TTC, THO, MIK, SIG, PLCE, PDCO, MEI, DLTH, GCO, FGP – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Initiates Rolling New Drug Application to Us Food and Drug Administration for PEDMARK – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in DXC Technology, Patterson Companies, Lumentum, DSW, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies had 4 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Hormel (NYSE:HRL) stake by 17,644 shares to 6.93M valued at $272.87M in 2018Q3. It also upped Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) stake by 9,400 shares and now owns 324,830 shares. Toro (NYSE:TTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 2,282 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru owns 733 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 27,567 shares. Bremer Trust National Association holds 12,849 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.45% or 276,788 shares in its portfolio. E&G Lp invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Da Davidson And holds 59,831 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 17,135 shares stake. Howland Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carlson Cap Mgmt holds 0.29% or 6,622 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Wealthfront has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cannell Peter B & invested in 0.28% or 48,204 shares. Marshwinds Advisory stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $158 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 23. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, December 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $170 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $166 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 22. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $176 target.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT on Wednesday, November 14. Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M worth of stock. 13,400 shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA, worth $1.94 million on Wednesday, November 21. $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Kapur Vimal.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, ALGN and SYF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, ALGN and GSKY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.