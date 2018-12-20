Mairs & Power Raised Principal Financial (PFG) Holding; P2 SOLAR (PTOS) Shorts Increased By 65.79%

Mairs & Power Inc increased Principal Financial (PFG) stake by 2.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 51,581 shares as Principal Financial (PFG)’s stock declined 22.31%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 2.61 million shares with $152.92 million value, up from 2.56 million last quarter. Principal Financial now has $12.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 2.24M shares traded or 57.24% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer

P2 SOLAR INC (OTCMKTS:PTOS) had an increase of 65.79% in short interest. PTOS’s SI was 12,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 65.79% from 7,600 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 6 days are for P2 SOLAR INC (OTCMKTS:PTOS)’s short sellers to cover PTOS’s short positions. It closed at $0.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $1.06 million activity. $1.20M worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was bought by GELATT DANIEL on Monday, November 5. 20,000 shares were sold by MCCAUGHAN JAMES P, worth $1.11M. The insider Friedrich Amy Christine sold 1,700 shares worth $103,700.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) CEO Daniel Houston Hosts 2019 Outlook Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Principal Financial Group 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Principal Financial +1.2% after outlining 2019 capital deployment – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Snap (NYSE:SNA) stake by 1,930 shares to 394,766 valued at $72.48 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 22,413 shares and now owns 256,531 shares. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 195.85 million shares or 1.17% more from 193.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.49M shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 11,894 shares. Asset Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 16,388 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 491,016 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt owns 41,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 116 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 20,290 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 432,214 shares. 38 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Ltd Company. National Pension has invested 0.08% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Toth Advisory has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 251 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 65,707 shares. Beacon Fin Gru invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Private Advisor Gp Ltd reported 6,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Principal Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Monday, October 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $59 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) on Tuesday, December 11 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PFG in report on Monday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.