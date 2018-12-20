Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 149,511 shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,271 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.82 million, up from 184,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 6.38M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M

Among 7 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Enpro Industries had 11 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NPO in report on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. Gabelli upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, September 23. The stock of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) rating on Thursday, November 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Monday, July 31 report.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro: Why We Went Long – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) CEO Stephen Macadam on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fairbanks Morse Powering U.S. Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $37,814 activity.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Sunday, October 15 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 22 with “Equal-Weight”.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $571.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 58,550 shares to 272,925 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,940 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

More news for BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “BB&T makes $500000, five-year commitment to fund ‘Ron Clark Academy Training Day’ for teachers – PRNewswire” and published on December 11, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $2,533 activity. On Wednesday, October 31 HENRY I. PATRICIA sold $30,245 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 611 shares. $141,790 worth of stock was sold by QUBEIN NIDO R on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.