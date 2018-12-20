Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Cut Its Holding; Hess (HES) Stake Held by Alpha Windward Llc

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) by 8.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 47,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 495,593 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.87 million, down from 542,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 3,900 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 27.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%; 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF)

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 1208.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,290 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $665,000, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 849,360 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 15.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mainstreet Bancshares Inc. by 112,633 shares to 647,708 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Bancorp by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Psb Holdings Inc. (PSBQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.29 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $166.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,903 shares to 2,926 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,840 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $931,462 activity.