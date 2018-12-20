Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 98.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 538,664 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 27.90%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 8,836 shares with $2.34M value, down from 547,500 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $54.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $315.38. About 9.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Tesla warns it may need to raise cash days after Musk insists it won’t; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 10/05/2018 – TESLA INC CEO ELON MUSK SAYS PLANNING TO LAUNCH TESLA IN TURKEY LATER THIS YEAR – TWEET; 14/03/2018 – South Australia poll offers voters a choice of clean or cheap power; 11/04/2018 – FIRST CHINA-BUILT LINCOLN SLATED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN LATE 2019; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 15/05/2018 – Separated At Birth – Tesla Edition; 14/05/2018 – Here’s the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shakeup at Tesla; 11/05/2018 – Tesla teased out two new models of its electric cars. ��������️����

PASON SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had a decrease of 16.92% in short interest. PSYTF’s SI was 33,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 16.92% from 40,200 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 6 days are for PASON SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)’s short sellers to cover PSYTF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 6,067 shares traded. Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla: Long-Time Bullish Analyst Flashes Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) car caught fire – Live Trading News” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy & Hold Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, AVGO, BABY – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) stake by 100,000 shares to 750,000 valued at $20.75 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 60,500 shares and now owns 608,000 shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $360,280. $1.20M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. The insider Musk Elon bought $10.00 million. $1.02 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $5.23 million was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. Musk Kimbal sold $671,736 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 2.

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tesla had 18 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Nomura. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Underperformer” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, December 13. As per Monday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Jefferies. Needham downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Oppenheimer. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, August 28 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 135.94% or $5.22 from last year’s $-3.84 per share. TSLA’s profit will be $236.99M for 57.13 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,292 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 8,295 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc owns 795 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pension Serv reported 126,453 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 3 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 2,669 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.68% stake. Linscomb & Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 6,515 shares. Natixis holds 107,905 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 5,421 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More important recent Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pason Systems Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Pason Systems Is A Cash Cow – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pason Systems – Fully Valued Entering A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2015. More interesting news about Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pason: A Hidden Gem In North American Drilling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2012.