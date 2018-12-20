Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 409,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, down from 448,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 219.47 million shares traded or 63.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,038 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.24 million, up from 361,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 1.33 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Dead Cat Bounce? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE sues Uptake, says Chicago firm is in ‘ruthless scheme to poach’ GE executives – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE May Have Bottomed On Cyber Monday! Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric Remains Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will General Electric Survive A Turnaround? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 110,273 shares to 390,662 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank downgraded the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, March 28 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, January 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, July 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Vetr. Citigroup initiated the shares of GE in report on Thursday, January 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Bernstein maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Tuesday, July 26. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $34 target. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 191,000 shares valued at $2.49 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Tuesday, July 24. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

Among 16 analysts covering Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Owens-Illinois Inc had 63 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Hold” rating by TheStreet on Friday, July 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, May 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Wednesday, April 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $2300 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens-Illinois: Not A Great Quarter, But It Didn’t Need To Be – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “O-I acquires nearly 50% interest in Empresas Comegua S.A. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $267.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 39,000 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corp New by 227,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,699 shares, and cut its stake in Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA).

