Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 1,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.03 million, up from 43,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $157.39. About 32.86M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 409,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, down from 448,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 101.21 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,346 shares to 4,883 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.38 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 110,273 shares to 390,662 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER had bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6.