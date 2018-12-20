Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,054 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.37M, down from 462,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $169.32. About 5.21 million shares traded or 37.86% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $55 million to settle forex claims by Fed; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 21.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 341,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $147.97 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.46. About 990,545 shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, December 12. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $240 target in Tuesday, October 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, January 10. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 22 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $6.12 earnings per share, up 7.75% or $0.44 from last year’s $5.68 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 6.92 P/E if the $6.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan Company accumulated 4,569 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wafra stated it has 0.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 617,229 shares. Loews holds 2,183 shares. Hap Trading invested in 14,984 shares. North Star Asset Inc invested in 4,140 shares. Geode Capital owns 3.88M shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 1,815 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 84,705 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 5,849 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Limited Liability accumulated 12,852 shares. 6,000 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

