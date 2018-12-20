Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (CCF) by 2.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,416 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25M, down from 113,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Chase Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 13,342 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 29.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 17,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59 million, down from 59,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 313,101 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Lampropoulos Justin J. sold 20,000 shares worth $1.22M. On Wednesday, November 7 Frost Ronald sold $322,296 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 5,257 shares. Miller Franklin J sold $364,642 worth of stock or 7,206 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $122,550 was made by Karras Nolan E. on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold MMSI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 49.85 million shares or 8.91% more from 45.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pier Capital Lc owns 1.14% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 147,050 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 2.05M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Voya Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 5,910 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 1.35 million shares. Ent Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 32 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hodges Mngmt holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 178,675 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited has 120,624 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc owns 1,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.07 million shares. Ami Asset invested in 1.23% or 293,155 shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $330.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 12,495 shares to 217,250 shares, valued at $16.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 21,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $24.68M for 28.34 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical had 31 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, July 10. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 28. Needham maintained the shares of MMSI in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 30 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Raymond James. SunTrust maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rating on Tuesday, March 6. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. The rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 6 investors sold CCF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.97 million shares or 0.21% more from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 11,085 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 208,169 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Schwab Charles Mgmt Inc accumulated 38,745 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 3,526 shares. Janney Capital Ltd has 0.04% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 35,969 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 1,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 5,150 shares. 15,262 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 46,350 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).