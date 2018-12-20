Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 91.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 3,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,039 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, up from 4,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $187.12. About 6.10M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 8.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.27M, down from 45,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 3.50M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weitz Invest Management invested in 457,478 shares or 4.15% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blackhill Cap holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. Jensen Investment has invested 2.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Asset Mngmt has 1,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.95% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Lakewood LP accumulated 511,298 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Chesley Taft Lc invested in 1.17% or 66,260 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.59% or 9,165 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 933 shares. United (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 56,050 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 618 shares.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, October 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by Wedbush.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,950 shares to 877 shares, valued at $132,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 36,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Semiconductor Etf.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 2,475 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $486,015.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,839 shares to 102,941 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Intact Inv Management has 23,000 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.32% or 7,598 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd holds 0.97% or 271,182 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada invested in 0.2% or 17,932 shares. Duncker Streett Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,677 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 0.35% or 5,345 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 8,948 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.01 million shares. 123,242 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Cypress Capital Management (Wy) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cobblestone Ltd holds 5,264 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 86,005 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Company. Chemical Fincl Bank owns 84,943 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa owns 207,385 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. Siegmund Jan had sold 8,323 shares worth $1.20 million on Friday, August 31. Ayala John also sold $1.74 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $1.37 million were sold by Eberhard Michael C. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $14.98M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, November 7. Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507 worth of stock. Bonarti Michael A sold $314,670 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, June 29.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by William Blair given on Monday, August 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Sell” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, October 29. The rating was downgraded by William Blair on Friday, July 21 to “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 28.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 27.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.