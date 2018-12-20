Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 2.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 22,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 790,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.87 million, down from 812,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $187.12. About 6.10M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31M, up from 17,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 3.36M shares traded or 57.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $173 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 11. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, October 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, November 13. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 2. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $175 target.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. 8,035 shares were sold by Kelliher Joseph T, worth $1.39M. Shares for $1.32 million were sold by CUTLER PAUL I. 18,000 shares were sold by ROBO JAMES L, worth $3.25M. Silagy Eric E sold $2.92M worth of stock or 17,000 shares. The insider Pimentel Armando Jr sold 35,347 shares worth $6.39M. $267,206 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,117 were accumulated by Amer Asset Incorporated. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 3,265 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 1.31 million shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 11,818 shares. 110,324 are held by Bb&T Secs Lc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ameritas Investment invested in 0.29% or 37,020 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A accumulated 0.48% or 17,610 shares. Moreover, Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,200 shares. 29,190 are owned by Iberiabank. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has 4,185 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 11,611 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 217,485 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 831,547 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,035 shares to 119,627 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,439 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More important recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mountain Valley Pipeline seen 70% complete by year-end – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.09% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,655 shares. Bremer Trust National Association, Minnesota-based fund reported 983 shares. Moreover, Pointstate Cap LP has 1.59% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 543,243 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,200 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 64,423 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,000 shares. Azimuth Llc invested in 4,635 shares. Moreover, Mcgowan Grp Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Swedbank has 2.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce Incorporated owns 2,615 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 0.92% or 11,843 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 30.78 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 2,475 shares valued at $486,015 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Quality Stocks Goldman Sachs Recommends for 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. On Tuesday, November 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse downgraded Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, July 27. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $12800 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Thursday, December 31 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 30 by Cowen & Co.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 86,142 shares to 742,024 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 40,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).